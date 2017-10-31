Colorado's Great-West Investments has a new president

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Greenwood Village-based Great-West Financial has appointed new president of its Great-West Investments unit.

Scott Sipple will lead the firm’s efforts on investment, retirement income and advice solutions for the retirement market. The appointment is effective immediately.

The firm created the new investments division in 2016 and since then has grown to $100 billion under management or supervision in mutual funds, managed accounts, capital preservation products, and retirement income.

Sipple joins Great-West from Putnam Investments in Boston, where he served as head of global investment strategies.

