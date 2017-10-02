Colorado's HomeAdvisor and Angie's List combine into new public company

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine / Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - HomeAdvisor Inc.’s acquisition of rival Angie’s List has closed, and shares of the combined company -- connecting homeowners with remodeling contractors -- are trading publicly for the first time Monday morning.

Shareholders of Angie’s List approved the transaction Friday and this week marks the start of a new public company, called Angi Homeservices Inc. (Nasdaq: ANGI).

Chris Terrill, CEO of Angi Homeservices, had been top executive at Lakewood-based HomeAdvisor and was in New York City early Monday to ring the closing bell of the Nasdaq exchange Monday.

He modeled the merger of the companies for years and expressed excitement to see what they do together.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xPwa84

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)

© 2017 KUSA-TV