Colorado's largest mortgage firm sued by gay couple; changes same-sex health plan rules

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado's largest residential mortgage firm was sued by a married California gay couple this month who allege the company removed their health-care insurance because were gay.

As a result, Greenwood Village-based Cherry Creek Mortgage Company said it is changing its health-care coverage to include same-sex couples.

The California couple — Judith Dominguez and her wife, Patricia Martinez — filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against Cherry Creek Mortgage after the company rescinded the couple's previous health-care insurance, leaving them with thousands of dollars of medical bills.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the couple claims their coverage was removed by the mortgage company, alleging the company told them that "Cherry Creek covers ‘spouses who are in a legal union between one man and one woman."

