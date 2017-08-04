Colorado's largest public universities set records for donor support

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado's largest public universities had a strong year when it comes to donor giving, according to their latest figures for fiscal year 2016-17.

The University of Colorado system set a record, with $386.3 million in private contributions, a $1.8 million increase from the last fiscal year.

The system includes: CU-Boulder, CU Denver, CU-Colorado Springs and CU Anschutz Medical Campus. More than 57,000 individuals, foundations and corporations made roughly 66,000 gifts to the system.

Notable gifts include one from The Marcus Foundation – a philanthropic organization created by Bernard Marcus, retired co-founder of The Home Depot – which committed $38 million over five years to establish the Marcus Institute for Brain Health at CU Anschutz.

