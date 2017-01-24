Colorado's largest union's goals clash with business groups, Senate Republicans

Sam Gilchrist, executive director of the Colorado AFL-CIO, speaks at a news conference (Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s largest union said Tuesday that it will focus on defeating bills to repeal the state’s health-insurance exchange and to bar union membership as a condition to private-sector employment.

The union will also advocate for expected legislation to require companies to step up equal-pay efforts and offer retirement-savings plans to workers.

The plans by the Colorado AFL-CIO leave it in the cross-hairs of business groups in some ways.

While private-sector leaders are largely split on the efforts to get rid of the Connect for Health Colorado exchange and turn the Centennial State into a right-to-work state, business groups have opposed past efforts to require companies to help employees save money or to mandate that state contractors take steps to ensure subcontractors are complying with federal equal-pay law.

