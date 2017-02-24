Colorado's rate of 'underutilized' workers falls to 10-year low

(Photo: MATTHEW STAVER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The federal government’s broadest measure of distressed job status shows that 7.3 percent of Colorado's workers were "underutilized" in 2016, down from 7.9 percent in 2015 and tied for the lowest rate of the last decade, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.

Colorado’s underutilized-worker rate — known as "U-6" — also was 7.3 percent in 2007. It peaked at 15.4 percent in 2010 during the Great Recession and has been declining ever since.

The state’s U-6 rate in 2016 was much lower than the national rate of 9.6 percent, the BLS report says.

The U-6 metric is much broader than the official monthly unemployment rate that is headline news each month. Besides unemployed people, U-6 also includes workers employed part time because they couldn’t find a full-time job, and “marginally attached” workers who are out of work but have not looked for a job for several weeks or more.

