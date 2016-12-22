Colorado's second largest bank announces leadership changes

Colorado’s second largest bank has named Jim Reuter as CEO.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The CEO of Colorado’s second largest bank announced his retirement and the bank's board has named a new CEO to take the reins of FirstBank, headquartered in Lakewood.

The bank's CEO John Ikard and its president Dave Baker are retiring after 17 years in their current leadership roles. The two will remain on FirstBank’s board of directors.

The board announced that Jim Reuter will take the helm of the bank as its new CEO and Ron Tilton will take over as president. Reuter served as FirstBank’s COO and worked on many of the bank’s products and IT projects. He started with FirstBank in 1987.

Tilton will oversee business lending and development. Prior to this promotion, Tilton, who’s been with FirstBank for more than 30 years, was a regional president for the Denver and Colorado Mountain markets.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hNCKpz

