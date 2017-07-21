Colorado's unemployment rate holds at record low

(Photo: PIXOOZ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado's unemployment rate held steady for another month at 2.3 percent in June -- a record low unemployment rate, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced today.

The state's jobless rate, which has been the lowest in the nation, remained at a four-decade low dating back to when state record keeping began in 1976.

The state's employers added 6,500 nonfarm payroll jobs from May to June, with 6,100 jobs added in the private sector.

Government employers added 400 jobs -- a significant change from May when it cut 900 jobs and April’s cuts of 1,800 positions.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2uijrZK

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal