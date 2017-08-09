Colorado's wind power soars; state ranks in the top 10

Wind turbine blades made in Brighton (Photo: CATHY PROCTOR | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado is in the top 10 states for wind energy, according to reports issued this week by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The reports looked at the nation’s wind sector in 2016, when the industry added 8,200 megawatts worth of wind turbines — about 27 percent of all the new electricity generation that came online during the year.

Wind power supplied about 6 percent of the U.S. electricity demand, and 14 states — including Colorado — got more than 10 percent of their power from the wind, the department said.

In Colorado:

17 percent of the in-state generation came from wind, ranking Colorado 7th in the nation for reliance on wind power.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal:http://bit.ly/2vkz1pJ

© 2017 KUSA-TV