Colorful Colorado biotech switches gears; now it's a Bitcoin company

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado biotech with a drama-filled past said it's switching operations and said it's becoming a digital currency business.

Bioptix Inc. of Castle Rock used to be known as Venaxis Inc. Now it's going to be known as Riot Blockchain Inc., with a focus "as a strategic investor and operator in the blockchain ecosystem with a particular focus on the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains."

In the past year, the company has enjoyed more than its share of drama. The Denver Business Journal has previously reported that:

Last September, Castle Rock medical device company Venaxis acquired Bioptix Diagnostics Inc. of Boulder and renamed itself Bioptix Inc. That acquisition quickly turned nasty with a major shareholder accusing company executives of "an inside management job," with executives firing back at the shareholder.

