Comcast, Colorado's Boomtown team up on new Atlanta startup accelerator

Comcast Corp.'s Bill Connors, left, and Boomtown's Toby Krout.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Boulder startup accelerator Boomtown will expand to Atlanta, running a 12-week program to help entrepreneurs launch businesses from a high-profile space in Comcast NBCUniversal’s regional heaquarters next door to the Atlanta Braves new baseball stadium.

The expansion is Boomtown’s first venture outside Colorado, and it comes as a result of a partnership with Phildelphia-based Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA), which is sponsoring and housing the accelerator, and recruited Boomtown to run it.

Toby Krout, Boomtown executive director, said his company had been scouting 30 cities in the U.S. and Canada as possible second locations and found the Comcast partnership and the metro-Atlanta location to be ideal.

“This entire region has amazing entrepreneurs, a supportive and visionary community and government infrastructure, and a number of great support programs already in place,” he said. “It is our goal to augment and complement this rich and diverse technology and startup community.”

