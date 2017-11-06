KUSA
Comcast internet down across the country

Allison Sylte , KUSA 1:27 PM. MST November 06, 2017

KUSA - Comcast subscribers across the country have reported outages Monday afternoon.

According to DownDetector.com, those outages are hitting Denver, Portland, Chicago, Seattle, New York, San Francisco and more. There were more than 10,000 reports of service interruptions as of around noon. 

In a tweet, Comcast acknowledged the issues, saying they are working on a fix. 

In a later tweet, Comcast said it was due to an “external network issue.” 

There’s no word yet for when service will be restored. 

