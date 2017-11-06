Comcast internet down across the country

A sign is posted in front of a Comcast service center on July 13, 2015 in San Rafael, California. Comcast announced plans to launch a streaming video service later this summer for Xfinity internet subscibers. The service called Stream will cost $15 a month. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KUSA - Comcast subscribers across the country have reported outages Monday afternoon.

According to DownDetector.com, those outages are hitting Denver, Portland, Chicago, Seattle, New York, San Francisco and more. There were more than 10,000 reports of service interruptions as of around noon.

In a tweet, Comcast acknowledged the issues, saying they are working on a fix.

Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017

In a later tweet, Comcast said it was due to an “external network issue.”

UPDATE: our teams continue to monitor an external network issue. We apologize for the inconvenience & will provide updates as we learn more. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017

There’s no word yet for when service will be restored.

