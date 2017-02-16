Commission doubles incentives to Colorado outdoor company to keep it from moving to Utah

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Economic Development Commission members offered $75,000 to a Mesa County outdoor recreation company to expand in the Grand Junction area Thursday.
A local business leader said the move would not only would help the company and the Western Slope economy, but would send a strong signal in the state’s increasing competition with Utah to capture such jobs.
The unnamed 12-year-old company — EDC officials referred to it only as “Project Redwood” — designs, installs and oversees aerial adventure courses across the country.
It’s part of a growing sub-sector of businesses on the Western Slope that specialize specifically in working with the aerial-adventure industry, noted Jeff Kraft, director of business funding and incentives for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
Read more at Denver Business Journal.
© 2017 American City Business Journals.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs