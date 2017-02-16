Commission doubles incentives to Colorado outdoor company to keep it from moving to Utah

Aerial parks like this one, built above the Greensboro Science Center's animal adventure zoo, are becoming more popular nationally. (Photo: COURTESY OF THE GREENSBORO SCIENCE CENTER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Economic Development Commission members offered $75,000 to a Mesa County outdoor recreation company to expand in the Grand Junction area Thursday.

A local business leader said the move would not only would help the company and the Western Slope economy, but would send a strong signal in the state’s increasing competition with Utah to capture such jobs.

The unnamed 12-year-old company — EDC officials referred to it only as “Project Redwood” — designs, installs and oversees aerial adventure courses across the country.

It’s part of a growing sub-sector of businesses on the Western Slope that specialize specifically in working with the aerial-adventure industry, noted Jeff Kraft, director of business funding and incentives for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.