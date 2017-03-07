Compared to other countries, the U.S. is a great place to run a business — sort of

The United States received high marks from the survey participants in several categories, including the best countries for entrepreneurship list. (Photo: MARK HARDEN | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - What kind of impact is the shifting political and business landscape of America having on the world's perception of the country?

By at least one measure, the U.S. is slipping.

The United States ranks No. 7 on a newly released Best Countries ranking produced by U.S. News & World Report, Y&R’s BAV Consulting and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. It's the second such ranking produced by the groups, with the results derived from surveying more than 21,000 people around the world. The results were released today.

The No. 7 ranking is down three spots from the United States' slot in last year's debut ranking.

