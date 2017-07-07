Compared to rest of the U.S., it's cheap to build in Denver

(Photo: GETTY IMAGES)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Of America's largest cities, the cheapest place to build a new strip mall is right here in Denver.

That's according to construction consulting company Rider Levett Bucknall's latest " Quarterly Construction Cost Report," which indicated it's cheaper to build in Denver.

For example, the cost to build a strip mall in Denver is $135 per square foot, which is the lowest cost in the country (of ranked big cities) and that compares with the highest cost of $435 in Honolulu. To build a Denver retail center costs an average of $145 per square foot, again, the lowest cost in the country, compared with the highest cost of $495 per square foot in Honolulu and $480 in Las Vegas.

Building a hospital in Denver costs $455 per square foot, the lowest in the country, and tied with Las Vegas.

