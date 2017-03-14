Connecticut real estate firm sells Broomfield apartment complex for $86 million

Stonegate is a 350-unit apartment complex in Broomfield. (Photo: COURTESY | HFF)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Greenwich, Connecticut-based Starwood Capital Group has sold a Broomfield apartment complex that it acquired from billionaire real estate mogul Sam Zell early last year, according to public records.

Summit Management Services Inc. purchased the 350-unit Stonegate for $86 million, according to commercial real estate firm HFF. The property is located at 11815 Ridge Parkway, west of the Interlocken Business Park.

Stonegate sold for nearly $246,000 per unit, said Jeff Haag, associate director at HFF, which represented the seller in the deal. That per-unit price is a strong one for a property built in 2001, Haag said, driven in part by renovations that have been completed at the property.

