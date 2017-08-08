Contracts for Denver's controversial stormwater project are delayed

(Photo: David Herrera | Wikimedia Commons)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver City Council members on Monday had sharp words for a series of contracts with companies involved in the controversial, $300 million Platte to Park Hill project.

The project aims to reduce the potential for flooding in Denver’s northern neighborhoods, from Globeville, Elyria and Swansea to northwestern Park Hill. The projects are designed to capture and funnel the water from the neighborhoods to the South Platte River.

But critics of the interconnected projects say its sole purpose is to aid the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) expand I-70 through Denver’s north side.

CDOT officials have said the $1.2 billion, I-70 project has its own set of flood-mitigation elements. Those elements will be built, but might be reduced in size due to Denver’s projects, according to the agency.

