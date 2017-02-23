Controversial 32-story West Wash Park apartment complex nears completion

(Photo: BROE REAL ESTATE GROUP IMAGE)

A controversial 32-story apartment complex in Denver's West Washington Park neighborhood is nearing completion.

Developer Broe Real Estate Group said its twin 32-story Country Club Towers II and III near South Downing Street and East Bayoud Street has reached its final height of 328 feet.

The complex will contain 558 apartments and nearly 1,000 parking spaces.

“The logistics of this site has required some creative approaches to the work and moving of people and equipment on and off the property,” said Tim Kretzschmar, Colorado division manager of general contractor Swinerton Builders, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2l3WfIp

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal