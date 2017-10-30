Controversial Colorado oil and gas drilling plans draw dozens of speakers to regulators' meeting

(Photo: Cathy Proctor, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - More than 60 speakers packed into the hearing room of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Monday, many to protest planned and active oil and gas development across Boulder, Broomfield, Adams and Weld counties.

The speakers packed the COGCC’s regular hearing room and spilled down the hallway.

During the COGCC's two-day meeting, which concludes Tuesday, the commissioners are expected to review a controversial, 84-well drilling plan in Broomfield County by Denver’s Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (Nasdaq: XOG). Speakers also addressed proposed Boulder County drilling plans by Crestone Peak Resources, a private oil and gas company also based in Denver.

“No permits. No wells. No pipelines,” Eileen Rojas told the COGCC commissioners.

