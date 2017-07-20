Controversial luxury home in Colorado national park is up for sale

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A controversial home located completely within the boundaries of a national park in Colorado is up for sale for $5.5 million.
Real estate speculator Tom Chapman and real estate company Chapman Real Estate are selling the 4,754-square-foot home on 33 acres in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.
They say it's the only luxury home located within a U.S. National Park.
"This is an exclusive address with an opportunity to own a retreat inside an American National Park. From this home, you will never, for all eternity, see another home or the lights of another home," said Katie Chapman-Schmalz, of Chapman Real Estate Co., in a statement.
