Coors family medical company claims a Colorado court fight win

CoorsTek Medical CEO Jonathan Coors, right, examines a product. (Photo: COURTESY OF COORSTEK MEDICAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A medical device firm started by the Coors family is claiming a court trademark win in a Colorado court.

CoorsTek Medical, formed by the family three years ago, said it was victorious in a trademark fight in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado over CeramTec GmbH, which was battling to stop CoorsTek Medical's use of the color pink for implantable ceramic hip components.

"The result of this litigation confirms CoorsTek Medical’s right to market its CeraSurf-p pink-colored implantable ceramic components to orthopedic device manufacturers for use in the US," the company said.

Part of the hip implant device is made using a special zirconia-hardened ceramic CoorsTek Medical developed in Grand Junction and will manufacture into products at commercial scale in Golden," the Denver Business Journal reported in March.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jvDoc3

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)