Coors Field and Broncos' stadium get breastfeeding-friendly

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado professional sports venues just got breastfeeding-friendly.

Nursing moms will have a quiet space to breastfeed or pump at Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos games, which could make Denver the first city to offer the nursing suites in all of its downtown professional sports venues.

The new suites, unveiled today at Coors Field, were built through a partnership with UCHealth, the Colorado Rockies and the Denver Broncos.

“Coors Field has always been a family friendly ballpark, and we are glad to be able to provide this benefit to the many young families who attend Rockies games,” said Kevin Kahn, vice president/chief customer officer, ballpark operations.

