CoorsTek HQ in Golden sold to local firm for $32 million

(Photo: BLM)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A 185,920-square-foot office building in Golden anchored by high-tech ceramics maker CoorsTek Inc. has been acquired by a Denver-based firm for $32 million.

Integrated Properties purchased Signature Centre, located at 14143 Denver West Parkway, from a New York-based firm, HQ Capital Real Estate, on behalf of a German fund called Triuva. Triuva purchased the building in 2008.

Signature Centre is 96 percent leased to a roster of eight high-credit tenants, said Bruce Deifik, founder of Integrated Properties. The family-owned company will hold the property as a long-term investment, he said.

"This happens to be one of those rare assets that is the finest building in its submarket," Deifik said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jw8guj

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal