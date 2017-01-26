CorePower Yoga founder's death ruled accidental

CorePower Yoga founder Trevor Tice.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Trevor Tice, founder of Denver-based CorePower Yoga, died accidentally after a series of falls while intoxicated at his San Diego home, according to an autopsy report released Thursday.

Tice’s death in early December was originally investigated by San Diego police as a homicide, but the autopsy results confirm earlier news reports that his death was accidental.

“According to the [autopsy] report, Tice, who was drunk, apparently fell a number of times throughout the house, seriously injuring his face and head in the process,” the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper reports.

The autopsy report says Tice, 48, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.2 percent at the time of his death, and also had the tranquilizer drug benzodiazepine in his system.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kpYZAK

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved)

(© 2017 KUSA)