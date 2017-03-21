CPA firm with office in Denver ties the knot with Las Vegas company

John Herber, chairman, RubinBrown LLP -- which has a Denver office -- announced the merger with Las Vegas-based Stewart Archibald & Barney accounting firm. (Photo: Courtesy of Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Las Vegas-based accounting firm Stewart Archibald & Barney has merged with St. Louis-based RubinBrown LLP accounting firm, which has an office in Denver.

The merger is effective June 1.

The newly combined firm will have 600 employees in Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville and St. Louis. In Denver, RubinBrown has an office with about 50 CPAs.

“Over the past decade, RubinBrown has become a leading provider of assurance and consulting services to gaming regulators and operators nationally," said John Herber, chairman, RubinBrown LLP. "This provides us `boots on the ground’ for our commercial gaming clientele in Las Vegas, as well as the tribal market in the Southwest.”

