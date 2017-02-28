Crane Watch: High-profile projects now on the map

(Photo: Courtesy of Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - High-profile projects have been added to Denver Business Journal's interactive Crane Watch map this month, including industrial space and new hotel rooms.

Amazon.com Inc.'s new distribution center in Aurora is now featured on the map. The 1 million-square-foot facility is expected to employ 1,000 people and help speed up the online retailer's deliveries in the state. The building will be located in Prologis Park 70, an industrial business park at the intersection of Interstate 70 and E-470.

And another new hotel near Union Station took the place of one that was recently completed.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.