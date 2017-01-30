Crane Watch: Hundreds more apartments, mixed-use spaces under construction

(Photo: Getty Images)

More than 850 apartment units were added to Crane Watch in the most recent update, as well as retail, office and hotel space.

Amli Residential's Englewood apartment project called Amli Dry Creek makes up a large portion of that number, with 257 units planned just west of I-25.

But Denver companies are also well represented on the map with respect to apartment projects. Corum Real Estate Group, for example, will build 100 apartments in the popular Highlands neighborhood and Confluence Cos. this month got underway on Riverwalk, a $60 million project in Castle Rock that will add 228 units to the apartment-light southern suburb.

