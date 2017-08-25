Crane Watch: Major new projects broke ground in August

The cranes of Denver. (Photo: KUSA)

After a slight slowdown during the peak of summer, several important new projects broke ground in August.

The largest new building to get underway this month was Lockheed Martin Corp.'s $350 million satellite facility, located on its campus in Jefferson County.'

The 266,000-square-foot Gateway Center is expected to be complete in 2020 and employ 1,500 people over the course of three years.

And in RiNo, the future headquarters of Lakewood-based HomeAdvisor got started at 3601 Walnut St. Beacon Capital Partners' HUB project will add 250,000 square feet of class A office space to RiNo, 70,000 square feet of which will be occupied by HomeAdvisor. Another 25,000 square feet in the HUB will be retail space.

Also new to Crane Watch is the 2.4 million-square-foot Amazon facility at I-25 and 144th Avenue in Thornton. The project is being developed by the Denver operations of Houston-based Trammell Crow Co.

And in residential projects, Nava Real Estate Development's long-talked-about Lakehouse on 17th condo project is underway near Sloan Lake. When complete, Lakehouse on 17th will add 206 condo units and ground-floor retail to one of Denver's most popular residential neighborhoods.

