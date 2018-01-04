Crane Watch: Mix of projects hit the map in December

(Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - New construction slowed down in December, but it still brought several new projects to metro Denver, which have been added to the new version of Crane Watch.

Among the highlights are a new headquarters for Partners Group, a Swiss asset manager breaking ground on a campus in Broomfield; a $36 million affordable housing project and apartment complex in Westminster; and a $110 million apartment complex in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood.

Construction on a three-story, 80,000 square-foot medical building was also announced to begin this year in Lone Tree.

And construction began on Avenida Lakewood, a four-story active adult living community, on the corner of Colfax Avenue and Owens Street.

View a project map at the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL