Crane Watch: Office, apartment developments top list of new projects

A construction crane towers over Denver. (Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Office and apartment development continue to outnumber other types of construction projects in metro Denver, with more added to the newest version of Crane Watch.

While several new hotel projects have been completed in recent months and new industrial projects break ground often, multifamily and office properties make up the majority of the projects on the map.

All Copy Products, a local office equipment and services company, recently broke ground on a building that will house its new corporate headquarters at 1635 W. 13th Ave. in Denver. The $34 million, 81,000-square-foot building is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2019.

And Highline Pointe Apartments, a seven-story, 190-unit apartment complex is underway at 1301 S. Ulster St.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal:

