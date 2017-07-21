Crane Watch: Spotlight on completed projects

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It's been one year since we launched our map of developments in metro Denver to so readers had a quick-hit way to keep up with them.

In the intervening months, more than one dozen major projects on the map have been completed or are very near completion, adding over one million square feet of office space and more than 2,000 apartment units to metro Denver, as well as new retail, hotel and industrial space.

I've detailed the progress on 10 of these new properties in this week's cover story, Crane Watch Revisited.

Among the projects featured are 1401 Lawrence, the 22-story office building by Toronto-based First Gulf, Hub 25, an industrial development in Adams County by Westfield Co. and Skyhouse Denver, a 26-story luxury apartment tower developed by Novare Group.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2tnMhGL

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal