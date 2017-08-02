Crocs doubles down on Drew Barrymore deal; now she'll design shoes

(Photo: Courtesy of Crocs. Inc.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Crocs Inc. is doubling down on its deal with movie star Drew Barrymore, who will now be involved in designing shoes as well.

Late last year, the Niwot shoemaker (Nasdaq: CROX) signed Barrymore to tout its shoe brand, along with some other celebrities.

Now Crocs is letting Barrymore design some shoes. The "Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs" line will launch globally in the spring of 2018.

“Working with Crocs as an ambassador for ‘Come As You Are’ has reinforced what I have always loved about the brand – it’s optimism, versatility and comfort, with a little bit of quirkiness. In a word, it’s me. Collaborating on the 'Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs' line was a natural next step in our partnership," Barrymore said in a statement.

