Crowne Plaza Denver completes $22 million brand-transformation renovation

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Crowne Plaza, Denver recently completed a $22 million renovation that hotel officials believe will help them compete more effectively for the growing crop of business travelers coming to the Mile High City.

Located at 1450 Glenarm Place, the 380-room hotel put in a new restaurant, created new lobby space specifically meant to facilitate small-group meetings and added 16 guest rooms.

The two-year renovations were part of Accelerate, a $200 million brand-transformation initiative across the 400 facilities in the Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts chain, which is a part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG).

Denver hotel officials believe the upgrades could pay particularly big dividends, as the downtown hotel could have been in danger of losing its profile and ability to attract guests at a time when 7,360 new hotel rooms are on track to open in the metro area between 2017 and 2018. As such, the changes are geared toward catching the eye of business travelers looking for a lower-priced downtown space, as well as grabbing the attention of visitors interested in its new restaurant and other new amenities.

