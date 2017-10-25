CSU gets $6 million to fund energy-efficient research

(Photo: John Eisele, Courtesy CSU)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Bohemian Foundation has given Colorado State University $6 million to promote energy efficiency research, the university announced Wednesday.

The gift is meant to honor CSU professor Bryan Willson, a 25-year faculty member and the creator of the university's Engines and Energy Conversion Laboratory.

The lab is housed in Fort Collins' former municipal power plant and has since evolved into the Powerhouse Energy Campus, a hub of energy-efficient innovation.

Willson now serves as director of the Powerhouse Energy Campus and CSU Energy Institute, where he and his teams research smart electric grids, advanced biofuels and reductions in greenhouse emissions.

