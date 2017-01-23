CU Boulder aerospace program gets $10 million donation

Ann Smead (right) pictured with husband Michael Byram. (Photo: COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO BOULDER)

The University of Colorado Boulder's aerospace department will be significantly bolstered with a $10 million gift from Vail socialite couple Ann Smead and Michael Byram.

Ann Smead's former husband, the late H.J. "Joe" Smead, was the former president and CEO of Kaiser Aerospace and Electronics Corp. from 1974 to 2000. H.J. Smead held a bachelor's degree from CU Boulder, as well as a master's from the University of Washington and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Purdue. H.J. Smead died in Vail in 2003.

