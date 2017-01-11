(Photo: Colleen Ferreira, KUSA)

BOULDER - CU Boulder is opening a brand new part of campus Wednesday for its students.

The village center dining and community commons is a major upgrade for students to gather in Williams village off 30th Street.

The $49 million, 109,000-square-foot building features an interactive dining hall, healthcare and counseling for students.



"Based on student feedback from a few years ago coupled with our own vision and desire to provide top-notch services to our students, we have built a facility that we think students will be very pleased with on both an academic and social level” said Amy Beckstrom, executive director of Housing & Dining Services.



The dining hall will use locally-sourced Colorado food and students can make their own smoothies on a smoothie bike.

Students can take cooking classes in the dining hall too.



By this fall, there will be a full service UPS store for students, staff and the greater Boulder community.



Crews are also in the process of adding in a 3,000-square-foot greenhouse that is expected to open this fall.

The greenhouse will grow fresh greens and produce year round for the dining hall salad bar.



The building is in the process of becoming LEED-certified.



The wooden tables in the western dining room are made from Colorado beetle kill, they are using electrochromic glass external windows which are similar to transition eyeglass lenses (darkening the windows when the direct sunlight hits them), And they have a biodigester in the dining center. This feature treats food waste and creates an eco-friendly product that is safely re-added to waste-water supply.



Construction stated in July 2015 when crews demolished Darley Commons, the previous dining hall at Williams Village.

Darley Commons was originally built in 1969. The university says the new dining hall was on budget and they did not have to increase room and board costs for students.

