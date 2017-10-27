CU breaks ground on $82.5M aerospace building

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The University of Colorado Boulder this week broke ground on its new $82.5 million, 144,000-square-foot aerospace engineering sciences building.

The building, will house CU Boulder's Ann and H.J. Smead Department of Aerospace Engineering Sciences, was approved by the CU Board of Regents in June. Ann Smead and her husband, Michael Byram, gave CU $10 million in January.

It will house an indoor flight environment for unmanned aircraft and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2019.

CU officials were giddy about the new building at Thursday's groundbreaking.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2yXrIXd

