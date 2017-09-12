CU researcher to study the ethics of scientists reading your tweets

Scientists are using social media for research purposes (Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUISNESS JOURNAL - Scientists today have the ability to read and analyze your Facebook posts and your tweets.

But is what they're doing ethical?

The University of Colorado at Boulder will receive $400,000 of a $3 million National Science Foundation national grant to participate in the study of ethics, social media and science.

Right now, there are scientists using social media data but rules on ethical practices are sparse, if non-existent.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2w5Hf7m

