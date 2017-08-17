CU sets record for sponsored research funding

(Photo: Courtesy CU Denver)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The University of Colorado received more than $1 billion in sponsored research funding for the 2016-17 fiscal year, a first for the system.

The total $1.034 billion in federal, state and local awards is a 12 percent jump from last year, with $636.6 million coming from federal awards and $398 million coming from non-federal sources.

Sponsored research programs are those that are conducted mostly by faculty members, such as scientific studies, papers and experiments.

"Our faculty researchers are consistently contributing to the advancement of knowledge and improvement of lives in Colorado and across the country,” said CU President Bruce D. Benson. “This record level of investment by federal, state and local entities ensures that the university continues to help the greater good."

