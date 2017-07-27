Dallas bank makes another big Colorado acquisition

The Valley Bank & Trust branch at 30 N. 4th Ave. in Brighton (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Dallas-based bank is buying a Brighton-based bank with seven northern Colorado locations for $39 million.

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) said it is buying Valley Bancorp, Inc., parent of Valley Bank & Trust, which has $314 million in assets and locations in Brighton, Dacono, Denver, Hudson, Westminster and Strasburg.

Valley Bancorp. was founded in 1971 by James J. O'Dell and is still controlled and managed by the O'Dell family.

“When we met with Triumph, I knew right away that this was the perfect fit. Our cultures of values, service, and philanthropy are in line with each other," said O'Dell, bank chairman, in a statement.

