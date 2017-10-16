DaVita estimates charitable assistance loss would total up to $250M

(Photo: PROVIDED BY THE TOBY AWARDS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Last week, DaVita Inc. came under fire for not fully divulging how many of its patients were receiving charitable assistance.

The American Kidney Foundation subsidizes some of the Denver based company's (NYSE: DVA) patients and analysts wanted to know the impact of those subsidies. DaVita's shares (NYSE: DVA) fell more than 10 percent in Oct. 9 trading.

Last Tuesday, DaVita divulged that less than 13 percent of its U.S. dialysis patients – or about 25,000 patients – receive support from the AKF.

Today, DaVita explained further about the subsidies, and company officials said they believe the subsidies will continue in the future, because "charitable assistance has long been a part of the government-designed dialysis ecosystem."

