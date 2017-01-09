DaVita extends deal with Amgen

The DaVita Healthcare Partners headquarters building near Denver Union Station (Photo: MARK HARDEN | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - DaVita Inc. said it's extended a deal with Amgen Inc. that was set to expire next year.

Denver-based DaVita (NYSE: DVA) said the new six-year deal with Amgen will provide, among other things, discount pricing for Amgen's Epogen and Aranesp drugs.

"Through this agreement DaVita has committed to purchase Epogen and Aranesp in amounts necessary to meet a minimum percentage of the company's and its affiliates' requirements for erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESA) in the United States. While the percentage varies during the term of the agreement, in no year will it be less than 90 percent of ESA requirements," DaVita said in a statement.

Although DaVita didn't disclose any financial data regarding the new deal, it did say that with the completion of the deal, it expects 2017 operating income in its kidney care segment to be between $1.525 billion and $1.625 billion.

