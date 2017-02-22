DaVita sued over claims it pushed clients into unnecessary insurance plans

A San Diego-based foundation claims that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) "made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose that the company and its senior executives purposefully steered patients into unnecessary insurance plans." (Photo: PROVIDED BY THE TOBY AWARDS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Just weeks after DaVita Inc. convinced a Texas judge to hold off on a new federal rule that would have affected how kidney-failure patients pay their bills, the Denver-based company was hit with a lawsuit over the same issue.

The San Diego-based Shareholders Foundation, Inc. said it filed a lawsuit this month in Colorado against the kidney-dialysis and healthcare provider over alleged securities laws violations.

The foundation claims that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) "made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose that the company and its senior executives purposefully steered patients into unnecessary insurance plans in order to maximize profits."

The foundation claims that DaVita used American Kidney Fund as a vehicle to facilitate improper practices and as a result DaVita's revenues and profits were illegally obtained.

