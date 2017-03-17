DBJ announces finalists for Small Business Awards

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Small businesses are the mainstay of the state and the metro Denver economies, which is why the Denver Business Journal highlights those companies and celebrates their success.

The DBJ selected the Small Business Awards finalists based on the percentage growth for fiscal years 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Each company had to report a full 12 months of operations in the base year of 2013.

The categories were determined by the number of employees and grouping them to achieve the maximum amount of competition among like-sized companies. They could only have 75 or fewer employees as of the data collection date of March 1, 2016.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2marcjs

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal