DBJ-CU Denver business confidence index launches; posts optimistic initial results

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Business owners and top executives predict robust growth for the Denver area economy into the next quarter, according to the results of the new Business Confidence Index, a joint project of the Denver Business Journal and the University of Colorado Denver.

The index is based on an initial survey of business managers and owners in the DBJ's database in the Denver metropolitan area. The survey asks questions on future business activity, new orders, access to capital and other factors that contribute to business confidence going forward.

Businesses from the DBJ database were invited to participate in the survey, which was then sent to those who indicated a willingness to answer the survey's questions.

The results were compiled so that an Index of 100 would represent neither growth nor reduction in business activity in the Denver area, in other words, an index of 100 would represent "steady state" for business.

