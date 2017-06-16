DBJ names 2017 Outstanding Women in Business nominees

(Photo: Anderson, Sarah)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - This is the Denver Business Journal’s 19th annual Outstanding Women in Business awards where we honor women for their accomplishments in 13 categories: architecture, engineering and construction; banking, finance and accounting; communications, media and public relations; education, government and nonprofits; energy; health care; large business owners (more than 20 employees); law; lifetime achievement; Mile High Leaders; real estate; small business owner (20 or less employees); and technology and telecommunication.

Nominations were taken online at the DBJ website. More than 259 nominations were received for 153 individuals. To see who the women nominated for the awards are, see the searchable database at the end of the story.

