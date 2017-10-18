DBJ names metro Denver's Corporate Citizens of the Year for 2017

(Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver Business Journal honors local business executives as Corporate Citizens of the Year for their contributions to the community.

We asked readers to tell us about the executives leading metro Denver companies who also make giving back to their communities a personal and professional priority.

We wanted to hear how they’ve lead their organization to develop best practices in specific partnerships with nonprofits at any level of engagement, including volunteer work, cash donations, in-kind donations and board participation. We also asked about their personal commitments and why they are so important.

These business executives will be honored at a luncheon event Nov. 16.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ziLuJN

© 2017 KUSA-TV