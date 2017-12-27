DBJ Offices: Tour a space that takes 'co-working' classy

Industrious is a new co-working space in downtown Denver featuring natural aesthetics such glass, marble and wood. In addition are great views and happy hour.

DENVER - On the 24th floor of one of Denver's best-known towers is a new co-working space.

But it's not just your every-day co-working location — Industrious is a premium space that blends social and professionalism, said Emily Coe, community manager.

In other words: No ping pong tables. No foosball. No basketball hoops. There's none of that hipster-friendly, techie feel most often associated with co-working spaces.

Instead, Industrious's 26,600-square-foot space in the 1801 California St. skyscraper has more of an elegant, upscale feel.

See photos and video at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2zE9man.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal