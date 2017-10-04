DBJ Offices: Tour AdCellerant's tony space in RiNo

(Photo: Courtesy DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver's AdCellerant, a digital advertising amd technology company, is one of many businesses that have made their home in co-working spaces.

AdCellerant takes up 4,500 square feet in Drive 2, one of the city's original collaborative offices, which is part of the Taxi development in the trendy River North area.

The company's 27 employees are divided up in two dog-friendly offices at Drive 2. Employees can take a break with an in-office basketball hoop or step outside to work on the patio.

AdCellerant, founded in 2013, makes use of the Taxi development's signature garage doors to host company picnics, said Brock Berry, co-founder.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xTv9xX

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal