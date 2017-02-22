DBJ Offices: Tour Clover Partners' small (but mighty) space on Capitol Hill

(Photo: Welcome to DBJ Offices!)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Clover Partners doesn't take up much space, but the digital branding and web development company takes the most of the space it has.

The company is tucked into an 850-square-foot office in Denver's popular Capitol Hill neighborhood that serves as one of two locations. Clover Partners also has an office in Oklahoma City, and each office is the home base for three employees.

Clover Partners is just two years old and moved into its space in April 2016.

In place of regular head shots to go on the wall, the team had their likenesses sketched by a local artist, and canine companion Kip roams the office at his leisure.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mcv6EQ

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal